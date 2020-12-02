U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 13,447,627 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 152,022 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,251 to 267,302.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 30 versus its previous report a day earlier. ttps://bit.ly/33mTSJz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)