U.S. CDC reports 3,106,931 coronavirus cases

July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 3,106,931 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 59,260 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 799 to 132,855.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 9 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2CpWgog)

