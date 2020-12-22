U.S. CDC reports 316,844 deaths from coronavirus

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 17,790,376 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 197,616 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,584 to 316,844.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)