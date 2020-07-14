U.S. CDC reports 3,296,599 coronavirus cases, 134,884 deaths

July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 3,296,599 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 60,469 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 312 to 134,884.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 12 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2CpWgog)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)