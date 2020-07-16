U.S. CDC reports 3,416,428 coronavirus cases

July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 3,416,428 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 60,971 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 773 to 135,991.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 14 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2CecgtY)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)