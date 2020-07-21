U.S. CDC reports 3,761,362 coronavirus cases

July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 3,761,362 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,201 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 498 to 140,157.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 19 compared to a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2ZFRrAy)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)