U.S. CDC reports 3,882,167 coronavirus cases

July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 3,882,167 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,028 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,047 to 141,677.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)