U.S. CDC reports 400,306 deaths from the coronavirus

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 24,135,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 153,106 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,297 to 400,306.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the illness known as COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/3qFehmA)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)