U.s. closing National Mall, landmarks in Washington ahead of inauguration

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The National Park Service said Friday it was immediately closing the National Mall and iconic U.S. landmarks in Washington to visitors through at least January 21 amid an unprecedented boost in security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The Mall includes landmarks like the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials and Washington Monument. The area around the White House has also been closed as has a key bridge over the Potomac River that connects Virginia to Washington as well as East and West Potomac Parks including Hains Point, which are near the Mall. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)