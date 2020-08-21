U.S. Commerce investigates possible dumping of Chinese chassis and sub-assemblies

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it had initiated an investigation into possible dumping of Chinese-built chassis and sub-assemblies into the U.S. market, and whether Chinese producers were receiving unfair subsidies.

The investigation could result in Chinese imports facing anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

In a statement, Commerce said the alleged dumping margin was 188.05%. In the countervailing duty investigation, Commerce said it would investigate 30 Chinese subsidy programs, including grant programs, tax programs, and government loans.

