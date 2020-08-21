SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. Commerce investigates possible dumping of Chinese chassis and sub-assemblies

21 Aug 2020 / 03:53 H.

    WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it had initiated an investigation into possible dumping of Chinese-built chassis and sub-assemblies into the U.S. market, and whether Chinese producers were receiving unfair subsidies.

    The investigation could result in Chinese imports facing anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

    In a statement, Commerce said the alleged dumping margin was 188.05%. In the countervailing duty investigation, Commerce said it would investigate 30 Chinese subsidy programs, including grant programs, tax programs, and government loans.

    (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast