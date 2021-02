WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coastguard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis David Brunnstrom Editing by Chris Reese)