WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States expressed concern over Malaysia's deportation of nearly 1,100 Myanmar nationals and urged countries in the region to hold off on any repatriations in light of the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler)