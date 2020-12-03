U.S. congressional negotiators agree on massive defense bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have completed a compromise version of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, that does not repeal protections for social media companies despite a demand from President Donald Trump.

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the House Armed Services Committee announced completion of the conference report for the NDAA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Trump threatened to veto the $740 billion bill over the tech protections, known as Section 230. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)