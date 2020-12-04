U.S. coronavirus expert Fauci criticises UK over swift approval of Pfizer vaccine

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Anthony Fauci, the U.S. infectious diseases expert, criticised UK regulators on Thursday for the swift approval of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, a day after that approval was announced in London.

"You know I love the Brits, they're great, they're good scientists, but they just took the data from the Pfizer company and instead of scrutinising it really, really carefully, they said OK, let's approve it, that's it, and they went with it," he said in footage shown on UK news channels. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Chris Reese)