SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. could restrict funds for malign activities over Navalny poisoning

11 Sep 2020 / 03:41 H.

    UNITED NATIONS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The United States told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday it will work with allies to hold accountable those responsible for poisoning Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, including "through restricting  funds for  malign activities."

    "Russia has used  chemical nerve agents  from the 'Novichok' group  in the past.  The Russian people have  a right to express their views  without fear of retribution of any kind," deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Cherith Norman-Chalet told a council meeting on chemical weapons in Syria.

    "We urge Russia to cooperate fully with the international community's investigation," she said. " Those responsible – both those who committed this  attack  and those who ordered it – must be held accountable."

    (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chris Reese)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast