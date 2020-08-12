U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected running mate -CNN

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected his running mate for the Nov. 3 U.S. election and informed close advisers, which could mean he will announce the name as soon as Tuesday afternoon, according to a CNN report.

Biden, who served as Vice President to former President Barack Obama, has pledged to select a woman as a running mate and his short list has included Black lawmakers and leaders, namely Senator Kamala Harris and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Timothy Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)