U.S. Democrats elect Meeks as first Black House foreign affairs chairman

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democrats elected Greg Meeks on Thursday as the next chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, a position in which he is expected to work closely with President-elect Joe Biden's administration on the Iran nuclear deal and other issues.

Meeks, 67, is an 11-term House member and long-time member of the foreign affairs committee. When the new Congress is seated in January, he will succeed fellow New York Representative Eliot Engel who lost a Democratic primary this year to a more progressive challenger.

Engel, known as a strong advocate for Israel, was seen as too hawkish by some members of the Democratic party's left wing. Engel voted for the 2003 Iraq War and opposed President Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Meeks supported the nuclear agreement, and voted against the Iraq War.

He will be the first Black American to lead the committee. The caucus vote was 148-78 for Meeks over Representative Joaquin Castro, who had campaigned for the post as a more progressive alternative to Meeks.

Castro, currently vice chairman of the foreign affairs panel, said he looked forward to working with Meeks on common goals such as promoting diversity at the State Department and rejoining the Iran nuclear deal.

Republican President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran deal in 2018. Biden wants Washington to rejoin the accord. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)