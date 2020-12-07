SEARCH
U.S. designates 14 Chinese officials in Hong Kong-related sanctions

07 Dec 2020 / 23:41 H.

    WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The United States slapped sanctions on 14 Chinese officials on Monday in new Hong Kong-related designations, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

    The individuals are all members of China's National People's Congress, according to the website. The move comes after Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government last month expelled four opposition members from its legislature after China's parliament gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

