SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. 'disturbed' by additional charges against Myanmar's Suu Kyi

17 Feb 2021 / 02:53 H.

    WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States was "disturbed" by reports that additional criminal charges have been filed against Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains detained after the military staged a coup on Feb. 1, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

    Suu Kyi's lawyer said police had filed a second charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law, after she was earlier charged with illegally importing walkie-talkies.

    "As the president has said the military's seizure of power is a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law," Price said at a press briefing. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast