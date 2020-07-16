SEARCH
U.S. extends non-essential travel restrictions with Canada, Mexico through Aug. 20

    WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Thursday it will extend restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico through August 20.

    Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced the 30-day extension on Twitter that "close collaboration with our neighbors has allowed us to respond to #COVID19 in a North American approach and slow the travel-related spread of the virus." Reuters reported Monday that Canada and the United States were set to extend a ban imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

