U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least March 21 to address COVID-19 concerns, the U.S. government said Friday.

The new 30-day extension is the first announced under President Joe Biden and comes as the White House has been holding meetings about potentially tightening requirements for crossing at U.S. land borders in North America, officials said. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Ted Hesson, Editing by Franklin Paul)