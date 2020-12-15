U.S. FDA staff raises no new concerns with Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members did not raise new concerns over data on Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine in documents made public on Tuesday, preparing the way for U.S. authorization of a second, easier-to-handle vaccine.

The FDA staff said the vaccine was effective without any specific safety issues in adults over the age of 18 in the documents prepared for Thursday's meeting of outside experts, who will discuss whether to endorse a U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna shot. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Patrick Graham)