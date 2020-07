July 22 (Reuters) - The United States government said on Wednesday it will pay $1.95 billion for Pfizer Inc to produce and deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States.

The agreement allows the U.S. government to acquire an additional 500 million doses, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)