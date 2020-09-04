U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production down 16% – U.S. regulator

HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Offshore oil production in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico was down by 16.3%, or 301,077 barrels per day (bpd), as recovery from Hurricane Laura continues, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Thursday.

Natural gas output from the Gulf of Mexico was cut by 16%, or 420 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), following the passage of the storm, which made landfall on Aug. 27 in southwest Louisiana, BSEE said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)