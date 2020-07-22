U.S. has contract with Pfizer for 100 mln coronavirus vaccine doses -Azar

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday the federal government has signed a contract with Pfizer Inc. for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, once it is approved.

"We just signed a contract with global pharmaceutical leader Pfizer to produce 100 million doses of vaccine starting in December of this year with an option to buy a half a billion doses," Azar said on Fox News. "Now those would of course have to be safe and effective." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Heavens)