U.S. House panel subpoenas acting Homeland Security chief Wolf for next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A congressional committee on Friday issued a subpoena compelling Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to testify on Sept. 17, after Wolf canceled a planned appearance, saying he should not testify while lawmakers consider his nomination for a permanent posting.

"From the coronavirus pandemic to the rise of right-wing extremism to ongoing election interference, there are urgent threats requiring our attention," said the Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson, in a statement. "Mr. Wolf's refusal to testify – thereby evading congressional oversight at this critical time – is especially troubling given the serious matters facing the department and the nation." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Sandra Maler)