U.S. House passes China forced labor bill near unanimously

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted near unanimously to pass legislation to restrict imports of goods made using forced labor from China, as lawmakers look to address the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang region.

The Democratic-led House passed the measure by 406 to 3.

The United States and other countries have been ratcheting up pressure on China over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, where the United Nations cites credible reports as saying 1 million Muslims held in camps have been put to work.

There was no immediate word on when the measure might be taken up by the Senate.

