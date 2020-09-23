U.S. House' Pelosi, Hoyer hope for vote Tuesday on stopgap government funding bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chamber's Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters they hoped a vote could still be taken on Tuesday on a stopgap government funding bill that had been delayed earlier in the day.

The House had put the vote on hold while bipartisan congressional leaders discussed whether to include farm aid sought by President Donald Trump.

"I would hope so," Pelosi said of a possible Tuesday vote, adding there would be an announcement soon.

Hoyer said the bill might be brought to the floor Tuesday with an amendment, but gave no details.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler)