SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER PELOSI DENIES TO GIVE TIME FRAME FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT, JUST SAYS IT WILL BE SOON

22 Jan 2021 / 00:09 H.

    U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER PELOSI DENIES TO GIVE TIME FRAME FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT, JUST SAYS IT WILL BE SOON

    Did you like this article?

    email blast