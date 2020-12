WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for over an hour Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 relief and government funding legislation, a Pelosi spokesman said.

Mnuchin will join Pelosi and other top congressional leaders in a meeting later on Tuesday by telephone, the spokesman, Drew Hammill, wrote on Twitter.

