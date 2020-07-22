U.S. House speaker Pelosi says Republican $1 trillion coronavirus aid proposal not enough

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the $1 trillion Republicans say they are considering as the size of a coronavirus aid package would not be sufficient to do what is needed for the U.S. economy and Americans' health.

"We want to see this bill, not just have a conversation," Pelosi told reporters after a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer said: "We're glad they came to see us, we're glad they outlined some very broad concepts, but they're not close to getting ready to negotiate." (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)