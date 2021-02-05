SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. House to vote Friday on final approval of COVID-19 budget measure

05 Feb 2021 / 21:30 H.

    WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Friday on final passage of a budget resolution that would allow Democrats in Congress to approve President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support, a Democratic leadership aide said.

    The House, which gave initial approval to the budget measure earlier this week, will take up an amended version that the Senate adopted during the pre-dawn hours on Friday after a marathon session. (Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Jason Neely)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast