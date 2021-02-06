U.S. intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Congress he intends to revoke the designation of Yemen's Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, a State Department official said on Friday.

"Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have since made clear would accelerate the world's worst humanitarian crisis," the official said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)