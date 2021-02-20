U.S. interested in funding flights to bring in asylum seekers -U.N. official

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has expressed interest in funding flights to bring asylum seekers blocked by former President Donald Trump's "remain in Mexico" program into the country, a United Nations official said in an interview on Friday.

The United States and the UN are evaluating the location of migrants and costs associated with flights, and no decisions have been made, said Dana Graber Ladek, chief of mission for the UN's International Organization for Migration in Mexico. (Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)