U.S. Justice Department has charged state delegate for role in Capitol attack -official

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has charged a delegate in the West Virginia state legislature for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutor Ken Kohl told reporters on Friday.

Other people who were charged include a man who was photographed in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and an Alabama man who had Molotov cocktails and firearms in his truck parked near the U.S. Capitol, Kohl said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Makini Brice, Editing by Franklin Paul)