SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. needs confirmed ambassador to United Nations if it is to hold China to account -State Department

04 Feb 2021 / 08:33 H.

    WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The United States needs a confirmed ambassador to the United Nations if it is to hold China to account, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday after a vote on President Joe Biden's nominee was delayed.

    The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee's vote on Biden's nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has been delayed until Thursday, which could push her confirmation by the full Senate to next week or later.

    (Reporting by Simon Lewis, Lisa Lambert, Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Leslie Adler)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast