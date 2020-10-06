U.S. NHC: Delta strengthens into a hurricane

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Delta has become a hurricane and is expected to strengthen further during the next couple of days when it nears the Yucatan Peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The system is located about 150 miles (245 km) South-Southwest of Negril, Jamaica, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles-per-hour (120 km/h), NHC added.

"Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday," NHC said. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)