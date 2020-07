July 4 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Five, formed by a cluster of storms off the U.S. east coast, is forecast to move past Bermuda overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

Five was located about 90 miles (140 kilometers) west of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the NHC said in an advisory. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)