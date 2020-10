WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a one-year unconditional extension of the expiring New START nuclear arms control treaty is a "non-starter," U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Friday.

"Putin's response today to extend New START without freezing nuclear warheads is a non-starter," O'Brien said in a statement issued hours after the Russian leader made his proposal.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay Editing by Chris Reese)