SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. Republican who supports conspiracy theory wins nomination to Congress

12 Aug 2020 / 09:59 H.

    WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, Marjorie Taylor Greene, won her party's nomination Tuesday for a seat in the U.S. Congress from Georgia, the New York Times said.

    Greene defeated John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, in a primary runoff. The winner will likely be elected in November in the conservative district. QAnon is a fringe belief propagated online that claims without evidence "deep-state" traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast