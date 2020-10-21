U.S.'s Pompeo to visit India next week for strategic talks

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will travel to India next week for a top-level ministerial dialogue, a statement from India's external affairs ministry said on Wednesday, and are expected to discuss defence and trade issues.

Pompeo and Esper will hold two-plus-two talks with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S.Jaishankar on Oct. 27, the statement said.

The so-called two-plus-two talks were started by U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and two meetings have been held previously in New Delhi and Washington (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Alex Richardson)