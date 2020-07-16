U.S. sanctions led to change in UK position on Huawei, says PM's spokesman

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain changed its position on using China's Huawei in its 5G network because of U.S. sanctions, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday when asked about President Donald Trump's comments that he was responsible.

"The reason for the UK's change of position was the impact of the U.S. sanctions which were announced in May. Those sanctions were like nothing we had ever seen before, and led to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) changing its assessments," the spokesman told reporters.

"The U.S. sanctions make it impossible for the NCSC to continue to guarantee the security of Huawei equipment in the future."