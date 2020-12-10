U.S. sanctions people in China, Jamaica, El Salvador over alleged human rights violations

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced sanctions against 17 officials of China and other foreign governments, as well their immediate family members, for serious human rights violations.

The designations include individuals from El Salvador and Jamaica, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, adding that the Chinese individual was sanctioned for involvement in 'gross violations of human rights' of Falun Gong practitioners. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Susan Heavey)