By Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with taking part in the deadly storming of the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, and at least 280 have been arrested, Acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin told reporters on Friday. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball; editing by Jonathan Oatis)