WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday vowed to impose consequences on the perpetrators of the rocket attack in northern Iraq which killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.

"It is fair to say that there will be consequences for any group responsible for this attack," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

