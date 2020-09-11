U.S. Secretary of State arrives in Qatar for Afghan-Taliban peace talks

DOHA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Qatar on Friday ahead of peace talks between representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Long-awaited peace negotiations are scheduled to begin on Saturday and follow a U.S. withdrawal agreement Washington signed with the Taliban militant group in Doha in February.

Pompeo is scheduled to attend a ceremony in Doha on Saturday to mark the start of the talks. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Catherine Evans)