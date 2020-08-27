SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Oman

27 Aug 2020 / 14:35 H.

    DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Oman on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour following a U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Aug. 13.

    He is expected to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who took power in January after Sultan Qaboos bin Said died after a half century at the helm of the Gulf country.

    Before arriving in Oman, Pompeo visited Jerusalem, Sudan, Bahrain, and the UAE. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast