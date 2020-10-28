SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE POMPEO SAYS WILL OPEN NEW EMBASSY IN MALDIVES

28 Oct 2020 / 19:15 H.

    U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE POMPEO SAYS WILL OPEN NEW EMBASSY IN MALDIVES

    Did you like this article?

    email blast