WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Saturday voted to acquit former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

By a vote of 57-43 the Senate voted to acquit, 10 short of the 67 needed for conviction. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, David Morgan and Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)