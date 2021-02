CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday backed President Joe Biden's nominee, Tom Vilsack, to serve as secretary of agriculture.

As voting continued, the 100-member Senate backed Vilsack, who was USDA secretary under former President Barack Obama, by 68 to 6. A simple majority is needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Franklin Paul)